Shovels & Rope On World Cafe

Husband and wife Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst are Shovels & Rope, the Charleston, South Carolina-based folk duo who had big success with their first album as a band, O Be Joyful, in 2013. It won Best Emerging Artist and Song of The Year honors (for "Birmingham") at the 2013 Americana Music Awards.

A big part of the duo's draw is the strength of their emotional bond on stage, with their live set building in intensity as they alternate between drums and guitars. Trent and Hearst just released their new LP, Swimmin' Time, and we'll hear the performances in our live set.

