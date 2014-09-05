© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Drum Fill Friday, For Sept. 5

By Robin Hilton
Published September 5, 2014 at 8:40 AM CDT

We've had a good run of guest Quizmasters for Drum Fill Friday (and more to come), but this week we thought we'd feature a puzzler made up entirely of your favorite fills and intros. Each of the artists appearing in the quiz below come from listener suggestions in our comments section.

Keep the suggestions coming! If you know a fill (or intro) or drummer you'd love to see featured in this game, let us know in the comments section, or via Twitter @allsongs, #drumfillfriday. Good luck, careful listeners!

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
