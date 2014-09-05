Hunter Hayes On 'Song Travels'

Rising country star Hunter Hayes performed at age 4 with Hank Williams Jr. and was the front man of his first band at age 5. He's now a versatile instrumentalist, writer, producer and performer with hits like "Storm Warning" and "Somebody's Heartbreak." His self-titled debut album was acknowledged with three Grammy nominations.

On this edition of Song Travels, Hayes joins host Michael Feinstein to talk about his musical roots in Cajun Louisiana as well as the stories that inspired him to write his many love songs. Musical performances include his original song and first certified Gold record, "Wanted."

Subscribe to theSong Travels Express podcast.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.