Tori Amos On World Cafe

Published September 5, 2014 at 12:00 PM CDT
Tori Amos' new album, her 14th, is called <em>Unrepentant Geraldines</em>.

World Cafe has a wonderful, lengthy session with Tori Amos today. The singer-songwriter made her debut more than 20 years ago with Little Earthquakes and has maintained her intensity through the years, as well as her interest in challenging herself.

After two classical-leaning albums — plus concerts with orchestras around the globe — Amos recently returned with the poppier Unrepentant Geraldines and a solo world tour. In this interview, you'll hear a Tori Amos who sounds comfortable in her own skin, as well as old and new songs recorded in front of a live audience at World Cafe Live in Philadelphia.

