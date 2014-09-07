Folk Alley Presents: Dom Flemons

Many people know Dom Flemons as one-third of the original membership of groundbreaking revivalist stringband Carolina Chocolate Drops. Indeed, with the CCDs, Flemons achieved international acclaim and earned award nominations from organizations like the Americana Music Association and the Grammys. But, before the Chocolate Drops made their debut, he was a performing songster and songwriter, covering the entire scope of what constitutes American folk and roots music — not just the stringband, Carolina-based stuff that would eventually make him folk-famous.

Now, Flemons has ventured out on his own again, with a "debut" solo album of sorts (he's released two recordings outside of the Chocolate Drops before, but seems to view this one as more of a definitive debut effort). 'Prospect Hill' is a collection of blues and ragtime, folk and bluegrass tunes. It's quick and simple, to-the-point, and wholly digestible. It's timely and timeless, and everything you might hope a good folk album would be.

Dom and bass player Brian Farrow stopped by Folk Alley's studio in Saranac Lake, NY on their way to a gig at Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs. Here they are performing "But They Got It Fixed Right On" from the new album.

