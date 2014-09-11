© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Kelis On World Cafe

Published September 11, 2014 at 3:00 PM CDT
Kelis and her 12-piece band lit up the stage at Stubb's for NPR Music's SXSW showcase in a career-spanning set.
If all you know about R&B singer Kelis is her ubiquitous 2003 single "Milkshake," then we're going to go ahead and fix that problem. Kelis has had a fascinating career thus far: recording with the now famous production duo The Neptunes on her first three albums; garnering two Grammy nominations and then walking away from the music biz; spending four years becoming a certified chef from the Le Cordon Bleu cooking academy.

She now has a parallel career as a chef, and it shows on her new album,Food,which she cooked up with David Sitek of TV On The Radio as sous-chef. We'll feature live performances from Food and an unexpected story in our World Cafe session with Kelis.

