Why Did A Hollywood Film Director Journey To The Bottom Of The Ocean?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode From Curiosity To Discovery.

About James Cameron's TED Talk

Director James Cameron's blockbuster films create unreal worlds. He reveals his childhood fascinations and how they fueled the passion behind his movies.

About James Cameron

James Cameron has written and directed some of the biggest blockbuster movies of the last 20 years, including The Terminator, Aliens, The Abyss, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Titanic and Avatar. His films are known for pushing the limits of special effects, and his fascination with technical developments led him to co-create the 3-D Fusion Camera System. He has also contributed to new techniques in underwater filming and remote vehicle technology. He has received three Academy Awards, two honorary doctorates and sits on the NASA Advisory Council.

