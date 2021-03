Comedian Richard Lewis has made a successful career out of being a nervous, complaining, chronic worrier. He's just released a retrospective DVD set called Bundle of Nerves.

We've invited Lewis to play a game called "The secret, my young friend, is confidence." Three questions about how to be a badass, taken from the WikiHow article, How to Become a Badass.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.