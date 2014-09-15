The Autumn Defense On Mountain Stage

Featuring Wilco members John Stirratt and Pat Sansone, The Autumn Defense mines the rich history of '60s and '70s rock, with an emphasis on lush harmonies and rich instrumental textures. The group's 15-year tenure proves The Autumn Defense to be much more than a mere side project, and it's just issued its fifth album (titled, appropriately enough, Fifth) since forming after the completion of the Mermaid Avenue sessions. The Autumn Defense closes its Mountain Stage set with a spot-on cover of Bob Welch's signature pop classic "Sentimental Lady."

Along with Stirratt and Sansone, Greg Wieczorek plays drums and James Haggerty plays bass.

SET LIST

"Calling Your Name"

"This Thing That I've Found"

"None Of This Will Matter"

"Spend Your Life"

"Sentimental Lady"

