Chris Smither On World Cafe

Bluesman, singer, and songwriter Chris Smither has been at it for 50 years. Still On The Levee, a new double-disc collection, honors that anniversary by having Smither revisit songs from all stages of his long career, re-recording them in his birthplace of New Orleans.

Here, Smither returns to the show for a session in front of an audience at World Cafe Live in Philadelphia. Plus, in an interview, he discusses his early days in the '60s Boston folk scene, his blues-guitar influences, and the career advice he'd give to his younger self and upcoming songwriters.

