Arts & Culture

Gotta Know Mexico: A Mexican Music Puzzler

By Tom Huizenga
Published September 16, 2014 at 12:01 PM CDT
Couples dance in Vera Cruz, Mexico with government buildings decorated for Independence Day celebrations.
Today is Mexican Independence Day. On Sept. 16, 1810, the Grito de Dolores ("Cry of Dolores") was delivered in the town of Dolores near the city of Guanajuato, marking the beginning of the Mexican War of Independence that ended Spanish rule.

To celebrate, we've got a few gritos of our own, in the form of a Mexican music puzzler. Try identifying the songs that embody the country's eclectic musical traditions, from Pre-Colombian sounds to hip-hop. Score high and get your holiday grito on. Score low and sip your Corona in shame.

Tom Huizenga
Tom Huizenga is a producer for NPR Music. He contributes a wide range of stories about classical music to NPR's news programs and is the classical music reviewer for All Things Considered. He appears regularly on NPR Music podcasts and founded NPR's classical music blog Deceptive Cadence in 2010.
