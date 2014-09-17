KING Makes A Record Lover's Paradise Even Better

On a steamy morning upstairs in a record lover's paradise KING laid down a gorgeous version of one of the songs that lit up Twitter three years ago and put the trio on Prince's radar. Sisters Paris and Amber Strother and partner Anita Bias couldn't believe it when he asked to meet them, but now they think nothing of calling up the legend while they work on their first full-length album.

Everyone involved was in New Orleans to play the Essence Music Festival, which Prince headlined. But away from the hustle and bustle of downtown, out of the shadow of the Superdome, KING put on a different type of show. While customers quietly thumbed through LPs — then stopped to stare — the singers gently and precisely intertwined their three voices in service of a love song.

Set List

"Supernatural"

Credits

Producers: Mito Habe-Evans, Frannie Kelley; Event Producer: Saidah Blount; Videographers: Mito Habe-Evans, Colin Marshall, Olivia Merrion; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Editor: Colin Marshall; Special Thanks: Euclid Records, Mark and Rachel Dibner of the Argus Fund; Executive Producer: Anya Grundmann

