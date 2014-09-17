Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives On World Cafe

Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives can melt your heart with four-part harmonies, rock your bones with honky tonk, and dazzle you with picking worthy of their name. They even take you to church on their new, partially gospel-influenced double album, Saturday Night/Sunday Morning.

As a child prodigy, Stuart played fiddle and mandolin with bluegrass musician Lester Flatt. He found mainstream country success in the early 1990s before following his heart to less defined styles. Offstage, Stuart upholds country-music tradition though his legendary collection of memorabilia — which may soon live in a museum in his Mississippi hometown — and his photography of musicians, most notably the final portrait of his neighbor, the late Johnny Cash.

