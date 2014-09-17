YAWN, 'Flytrap'

Nothing seems to go right in YAWN's off-kilter new video for the song "Flytrap." The Chicago-based synth-pop group attempts a live performance of the cut, but the video shoot itself keeps stumbling and bumbling in the way. Gaffers fumble with chronic lighting problems and faulty gear, some sort of creepy clown frolics about, bumping into the players, and a small ballet troupe crams into place to attempt a series of mistimed pirouettes. It's all a strange, fantastically trippy scene scored perfectly by YAWN's woozy guitar riff, as frontman Adam Gil sings, "You don't wanna mess up!"

The video, directed by Ryan Ohm, was shot in an old tax office and art storage warehouse in Chicago's Logan Square. "Flytrap" is from YAWN's sophomore full-length, Love Chills, out now on Old Flame Records.

