Driftwood On Mountain Stage

Published September 18, 2014 at 11:55 AM CDT
Driftwood.
Steeped in traditional jazz and classical music, the members of Driftwood — violinist Claire Byrne, banjo player Joe Kollar, guitarist Dan Forsyth, and bassist Joey Arcuri — eventually found themselves diving headlong into folk and bluegrass.

Based in Binghamton, N.Y., they also incorporated tones from '60s R&B and rock, forging a distinct sound that has earned them spots performing alongside Bela Fleck, Del McCoury, and Emmylou Harris. They've performed more than 500 shows in just three years, honing a particular form of onstage energy that's on full display during their Mountain Stage debut.

SET LIST

  • "To Kill Ya"

  • "The Carburetor And The Steam Engine"

  • "Before I Rust"

  • "Gold Mine"

  • "The Sun's Going Down"

