Driftwood On Mountain Stage

Steeped in traditional jazz and classical music, the members of Driftwood — violinist Claire Byrne, banjo player Joe Kollar, guitarist Dan Forsyth, and bassist Joey Arcuri — eventually found themselves diving headlong into folk and bluegrass.

Based in Binghamton, N.Y., they also incorporated tones from '60s R&B and rock, forging a distinct sound that has earned them spots performing alongside Bela Fleck, Del McCoury, and Emmylou Harris. They've performed more than 500 shows in just three years, honing a particular form of onstage energy that's on full display during their Mountain Stage debut.

SET LIST

"To Kill Ya"

"The Carburetor And The Steam Engine"

"Before I Rust"

"Gold Mine"

"The Sun's Going Down"

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.