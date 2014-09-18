© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
KCRW Presents: Little Dragon

KCRW | By Jason Bentley, KCRW Music Director
Published September 18, 2014 at 9:58 AM CDT

Little Dragon isn't Gothenburg, Sweden's best-kept secret anymore: The band has been breaking through on the strength of its fourth studio album, Nabuma Rubberband, and its fresh and fun take on classic R&B. Led by singer Yukimi Nagano, the band recently took the stage at Sonos Studio in Los Angeles to perform new songs — like the single "Klapp Klapp," heard here — for an intimate crowd.

Set List

  • "Klapp Klapp"

    • Watch Little Dragon's entireMorning Becomes Eclecticsession at KCRW.com.

