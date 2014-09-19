Bill Charlap And Renee Rosnes On Piano Jazz

It's a rare thing to have three pianists at three pianos in one studio. But given the marriage of keyboard masters Bill Charlap and Renee Rosnes, host Marian McPartland thought it was a perfect opportunity to expand the Piano Jazz format with two of today's most gifted players as her guests.

Charlap is one of the finest interpreters of American popular song and Rosnes is a modern jazz wizard. They join McPartland in this 2008 session for a trio of "You and the Night and the Music" as well as "I'll Remember April."

Originally recorded July 14, 2008.

Set List

"Just in Time" (Styne/Comden/Green)

"Gone With the Wind" (Magidson/Wrubel)

"Chelsea Bridge" (Strayhorn)

"Too Late Now" (Lane/Lerner)

"You and the Night and the Music" (Dietz/Schwartz)

"Stranger in a Dream" (McPartland/Caesar)

"Twilight World" (McPartland)

"Free Piece [Manhattan Beach]" (McPartland/Charlap/Rosnes)

"I'll Remember April" (DePaul/Johnston/Raye)

