Fifteen years ago, two men from Tijuana came up with a new style of music called Nortec — a mix of norteno and techno. They called themselves Bostich and Fussible, but combined, they are the Nortec Collective. Over the years they have gathered multiple Grammy and Latin Grammy nominations. Now they are out with their latest and last album, Motel Baja.

