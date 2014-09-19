Robby Hecht On Mountain Stage

Singer-songwriter Robby Hecht makes his debut Mountain Stage performance, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. Raised by Jewish parents in Knoxville, Tenn., Hecht cut his teeth as a singer-songwriter while attending college in Wisconsin.

Hecht's lyrical prowess has won him public praise from fellow songwriters Anais Mitchell, Steve Poltz and Catie Curtis, to name a few, and he's won the prestigious Telluride Troubadour Contest. He's backed here by his friends Gus Berry on guitar and vocalist Caroline Spence, along with members of the Mountain Stage house band. His self-titled third album was recorded in Nashville with multi-instrumentalist and producer Lex Price.

SET LIST

"Papa's Down The Road Dead"

"The Sea And The Shore"

"Soon I Was Sleeping"

"New York City"

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.