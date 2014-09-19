The Hold Steady On World Cafe

Today, World Cafe presents a lengthy set from The Hold Steady, the Brooklyn indie-rock staple led by Craig Finn. The band plays songs from its new album, Teeth Dreams, as well as selections from across its decade-long history — including a selection Finn describes as his favorite Hold Steady song.

Born in Minnesota, Finn turns frequently to the Midwest — and to the messy lives of recurring characters — in his densely worded, exultant lyrics. "We started this band when most of us were in our early 30s," Finn says. "We had kind of been through the 20s thing: indie rock, hipsterism and all of that. And [we] wanted to do something that was not exclusive, but inclusive."

