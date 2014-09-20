© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Not My Job: Travel Guru Rick Steves Gets Quizzed On Steve Ricks

Published September 20, 2014 at 9:14 AM CDT
Rick Steves in Sognefjord, Norway.

Travel guru Rick Steves was born and raised in Seattle, where we're taping our show this week, but he didn't stay put for long. Steves spent most of his adult life traveling the world, writing a series of guidebooks, hosting a travel show for PBS and ruining some of Europe's most treasured cities with hordes of Americans following his advice.

Since we specialize in asking people things they know nothing about, we've decided to ask Rick Steves three questions about people out there in the world named Steve Ricks.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Arts & CultureNPR News