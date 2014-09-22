Billy Joe Shaver On Mountain Stage

There's little to say about Billy Joe Shaver that hasn't already been said. But it might be worth noting this, from Mountain Stage host Larry Groce: "Billy Joe Shaver has actually lived the life that many in modern country music only sing about."

The original "Honky Tonk Hero," Shaver first came to the attention of music lovers in 1973, when Waylon Jennings filled nearly an entire album with Shaver's songs, in the process helping to kick off the outlaw country movement. Since then, Shaver has been recognized as one of the most influential songwriters of the 20th century and beyond: He's released 23 albums of his own, and his songs have been covered by Kris Kristofferson, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley and Bob Dylan.

Backed by his own road band here, Shaver sings new songs and old favorites. His latest, Long In The Tooth, is his first new album of original material in more than six years.

SET LIST

"Georgia On A Fast Train"

"Honky Tonk Heroes"

"That's What She Said Last Night"

"Hard To Be An Outlaw"

"I'll Love You As Much As I Can"

"The Get Go"

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.