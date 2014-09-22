KEXP Presents: Strand Of Oaks

Music has always provided catharsis, relief and healing. But few artists tap directly into that power the way Tim Showalter has: His Strand Of Oaks project goes so far as to name its most recent album Heal. Like pages from a diary, the Philly songwriter's lyrics delve into moments of crisis, frustration and, ultimately, inspiration that couldn't be more true to life. These are, after all, Showalter's own stories — basically "comic-book origin stories," as he says in his insightful interview with Morning Show's John Richards.

Most importantly, Showalter's pull-no-punches approach on Heal's muscular and anthemic — and, yes, healing — songs turns his moments into ours, making it hard not to relate to his every word.

SET LIST

"Shut In"

