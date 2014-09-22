World Cafe Next: Cleopatra Degher

Our World Cafe: Next artist this week, Cleopatra Degher, released her first full-length album,Pacific, earlier this month. Degher joins a rich lineage of folk musicians from the Golden State, but her spot in that history came with a long detour: Though born in San Diego, she grew up in Sweden and didn't return to California until she was 18.

Still, Degher's open, breezy arrangements speak fluent Californian. It's as if she never left.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.