An Australian indie-pop band, The Jezabels performed "Time To Dance" live at Brighton Music Hall in Allston, Mass., on June 17. The band's second full-length studio album, The Brink, was released earlier this year.

SET LIST

"Time To Dance"

CREDITS

Producers: Greg Shea, Kegan Harrington; Audio Engineer: Alan Mattes; Videographers: Marina Argyriou, Kiva Kuan Liu, Mike Kligerman, Greg Shea

