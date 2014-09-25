© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

John Cameron Mitchell: New Hollywood Film Buff

Published September 25, 2014 at 9:12 AM CDT
John Cameron Mitchell (right) and contestant Jordan Shavarebi celebrate a victory during their <em>Ask Me Another</em> Challenge.
In his Ask Me Another Challenge, John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Shortbus) broadens our knowledge of New Hollywood Films from the late sixties (The Graduate) to the early eighties (Heaven's Gate) that broke the traditional studio style and established a new generation of filmmakers. We challenge him to mash up the titles of films that share a word, as in "Slaughterhouse Five Easy Pieces."

Arts & Culture