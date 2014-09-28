© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Digging Through The Latin Grammy Nominations: Who's Worth Checking Out

By Jasmine Garsd
Published September 28, 2014 at 4:50 AM CDT
Chilean singer and musician Ana Tijoux performs during the Mexican musicial festival Vive Latino, at the Foro Sol in Mexico City, on March 28, 2014.
The Latin Grammy nominations have just been announced: 48 categories of great and not so stellar music. But we want to hear about the good stuff — which is why we invited our friends Jasmine Garsd and Felix Contreras, from the NPR Music show Alt.Latino, to tell us who they're excited about this year. From Chilean hip hop to Puerto Rican rappers, and a flamenco legend who left us this year.

Jasmine Garsd
