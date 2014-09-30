Hurray For The Riff Raff On Mountain Stage

Hurray For The Riff Raff makes its first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live in Princeton, W.Va.

Alynda Lee Segarra — the singer, songwriter and musical force behind the group — first captured national attention in 2012, when her album Look Out Mama earned glowing reviews. Born to a Puerto Rican family in the Bronx, Segarra grew up making weekly trips to New York's Lower East Side for punk matinees.

After extensive traveling, she found her own musical home in New Orleans. A self-proclaimed "champion of the underdog," Segarra let her experiences in that town at the mouth of the Mississippi shape Hurray For The Riff Raff's newest album, Small Town Heroes.

SET LIST

"Blue Ridge Mountain"

"Look Out Mama"

"The Body Electric"

"End Of The Line"

"Little Black Star"

