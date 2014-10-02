JazzSet Signs Off

From outdoor festivals to concert halls in major cities, JazzSet was there, recording performances for a nationally-syndicated radio program. In this series finale, host Dee Dee Bridgewater and producer Becca Pulliam relive memories and musical highlights from the show's 23-year run. We look back on artists who were featured on JazzSet early in their careers, like Roy Hargrove and an early incarnation of the Dave Holland Quintet, and share live broadcasts from the Newport Jazz, Mount Hood and Detroit Jazz festivals. We also share memories of jazz pianist and spokesman Dr. Billy Taylor, who hosted the first NPR jazz program.

There are too many highlights to mention in one program, but we do our best in this intimate, bittersweet farewell. On behalf of the entire JazzSetteam, we thank you for lending us your ears and hearts for the last two decades.

Set List

"Permit Me To Introduce You To Yourself" (Silver): Dee Dee Bridgewater, voice; Thierry Eliez, piano; Hein van de Geyn, bass; André Ceccarelli, drums

"Roy Allan" (Hargrove): Roy Hargrove, trumpet; Peter Martin, piano; Rodney Whitaker, bass; Gregory Hutchinson, drums

"San Francisco Holiday" (Monk): Kenny Drew Jr., piano

"What A Difference A Day Makes" (Grever, Adams): Joe Williams, voice; Norman Simmons, piano; Larry Gray, bass; Gerryck King, drums

"Sex In A Pan" (V. Wooten): Béla Fleck, banjo; Chick Corea, piano; Jeff Coffin, tenor saxophone; Victor Wooten, electric bass; Roy Wooten, drumitar

"April In Paris" (Duke, Harburg): Kurt Elling, voice; Laurence Hobgood, piano; Darek Oles, bass; Herb Graham Jr., drums

"Metamorphose" (R. Eubanks): Chris Potter, soprano sax; Robin Eubanks, trombone; Steve Nelson, vibes; Dave Holland, bass; Billy Kilson, drums

"Motherland": John Blake, Jr., violin; Sumi Tonooka, piano; Stefon Harris, vibes; Boris Koslov, bass; Johnathan Blake, drums

"Cryin' Blues" (Mingus): Douglas Yates, Vincent Herring: alto sax; Wayne Escoffery, Abraham Burton: tenor sax; Lauren Sevian, baritone sax; Randy Brecker, Kenny Rampton, Earl Gardner: trumpet; Ku-Umba Frank Lacy, Conrad Herwig: trombone; Earl Mcintyre, bass trombone and tuba; David Kikoski, piano; Boris Kozlov, bass; Jeff "Tain" Watts, drums

"Hackensack" (Monk): Eric Reed, piano; Barak Mori, bass; Quincy Davis, drums

"If You Really Are Concerned" (Taylor): Dee Dee Bridgewater, voice; Cyrus Chestnut, piano; Stefon Harris, vibes; Chip Jackson, bass; Winard Harper, drums

"Alma Adentro" (Sylvia Rexach); Miguel Zenón, alto saxophone; Luis Perdomo, piano; Hans Glawischnig, bass; Henry Cole, drums; Nathalie Joachim, Jessica Schmitz, Domenica Fossati: flutes; Alexey Gorokholinsky, Christof Knoche: clarinets; Katie Scheele, oboe; Keve Wilson, English horn; Brad Balliett, bassoon; Jennifer Kessler, Ian D. Donald: French horns

"Four Women" (Simone; arr. Gomez): Dee Dee Bridgewater, voice; Edsel Gomez, piano; Ira Coleman, bass; Vince Cherico, Luisito Quintero: percussion

"Transformation" (Bejerano): Martin Bejerano, piano; Edward Perez, bass; Ludwig Afonso, drums

