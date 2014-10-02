KCRW Presents: The Barr Brothers

When Montreal's Barr Brothers started out, members Brad and Andrew Barr took inspiration from the sounds of Delta blues, then paired that raw energy with the gentle touch of Sarah Page's harp. On their new album, Sleeping Operator, they keep that core sound and add an array of styles from folk to West African kora music. Watch The Barr Brothers perform "Love Ain't Enough," from a recent performance on KCRW.

SET LIST

"Love Ain't Enough"

Watch The Barr Brothers' entireMorning Becomes Eclecticsession at KCRW.com.

