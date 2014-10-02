© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
KCRW Presents: The Barr Brothers

KCRW | By Jason Bentley, KCRW Music Director
Published October 2, 2014 at 10:53 AM CDT

When Montreal's Barr Brothers started out, members Brad and Andrew Barr took inspiration from the sounds of Delta blues, then paired that raw energy with the gentle touch of Sarah Page's harp. On their new album, Sleeping Operator, they keep that core sound and add an array of styles from folk to West African kora music. Watch The Barr Brothers perform "Love Ain't Enough," from a recent performance on KCRW.

SET LIST

  • "Love Ain't Enough"

    • Watch The Barr Brothers' entireMorning Becomes Eclecticsession at KCRW.com.

