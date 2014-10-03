Herb Alpert On 'Song Travels'

Herb Alpert is a world-renowned musician, composer, producer and co-founder of A&M Records. He rose to fame with the Tijuana Brass, and remains the only artist to have a No. 1 record as a singer and an instrumentalist.

On this episode of Song Travels, Alpert and his wife, vocalist Lani Hall, join host Michael Feinstein to discuss their remarkable careers. Alpert joins Feinstein for an instrumental duet of "When Sonny Gets Blue," and Hall performs "That Old Black Magic" with Feinstein's accompaniment.

Subscribe to theSong Travels Express podcast.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.