How Do You Get Over Writer's Block?

After a nasty bout of writer's block that stretched on for nearly a decade, Sting found inspiration by channeling the stories of the shipyard workers he knew from his childhood.

Composer, singer-songwriter, actor, author and activist — Sting was born in Newcastle, England, before moving to London in 1977 to form The Police. The band released five studio albums, earned six Grammy Awards and two Brits, and was inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003.

[Creativity is] the ability to take a risk. To actually put yourself on the line and risk ridicule, being pilloried, criticized, whatever. But ... you must take that risk.

As one of the world's most distinctive solo artists, Sting has earned an additional 10 Grammy Awards, two Brits, a Golden Globe, an Emmy, three Oscar nominations, Billboard Magazine's Century Award and MusiCares 2004 Person of the Year. Throughout his enduring career, he has sold close to 100 million albums from his combined work with The Police and as a solo artist.

The Last Ship, his 14th solo album, is inspired by his memories of the shipbuilding community of Wallsend in northeast England, where he was born and raised. A new play of the same name, with music and lyrics by Sting and book by John Logan and Brian Yorkey, will debut on Broadway at the Neil Simon Theatre with previews beginning September 29 and opening night set for October 26. Directed by Joe Mantello and produced by Jeffrey Seller and Kathryn Schenker, The Last Shipis set against the demise of the local Wallsend shipbuilding industry and tells the story of a group of unemployed shipyard workers who are inspired to take back their shipyard and build one last ship — not for their former employer, not for the government, but for their own pride and humanity.

