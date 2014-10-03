Where Does Creativity Come From?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episodeThe Source of Creativity

About Elizabeth Gilbert's TED Talk

Writer Elizabeth Gilbert muses on the impossible things we expect from artists and geniuses. She shares the radical idea that, instead of the rare person "being" a genius, all of us "have" a genius. She explores creativity further in her 2014 TED talk.

About Elizabeth Gilbert

Writer Elizabeth Gilbert is best know for her memoir Eat, Pray, Love,which has sold over 10 million copies.

She's a longtime magazine writer — covering music and politics for Spin and GQ — as well as a novelist and short-story writer. Her books include the story collection Pilgrims, the novel Stern Men, and a biography of the woodsman Eustace Conway, called The Last American Man.

In 2010, Elizabeth published Committed, a memoir exploring her ambivalent feelings about the institution of marriage. Her 2013 novel The Signature of All Things is a wide-ranging tale of botanical exploration in the 19th century.

Gilbert also co-owns and runs the import shop Two Buttons in Frenchtown, New Jersey.

