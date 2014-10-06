KEXP Presents: Tycho

With each album, San Francisco electronic musician Tycho (a.k.a. Scott Hansen) continues to flesh out a beautiful, captivating sound-world. Tycho brought a three-piece band to Decibel Festival in 2012, and now, here in the studio, he's joined by three incredible musicians: guitarist Zac Brown, drummer Rory O'Connor and multi-instrumentalist Joe Davancens.

Together, they give the songs on Awake a massive, driving sound that does full credit to Hansen's compositions. Tycho shows are not to be missed, so it's a treat to have the full band join KEXP here in the studio.

Set List

"L"

Watch Tycho's entire performance at KEXP's YouTube channel.

Copyright 2021 KEXP. To see more, visit .