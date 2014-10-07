Front Row: Trampled By Turtles, 'Wild Animals'

The Minnesota bluegrass-rock band Trampled By Turtles recently performed the title track from its latest album, Wild Animals, live at House Of Blues Boston.

Mandolinist Erik Berry sat down with WGBH Music before the show and spoke about the live version of the song, which he said takes on a living, breathing quality that's always changing and adapting with each performance. A sold-out crowd in Boston witnessed firsthand the band's ability to switch gears between blistering bluegrass solos and ethereal folk-pop tracks such as "Wild Animals."

SET LIST

"Wild Animals"

CREDITS

Producers: Greg Shea, Kegan Harrington; Audio Engineer: Alan Mattes; Videographers: Marina Argyriou, Reilly Aguiar, Mike Kligerman, Steven Davy, Dan Mortimer, Silver Siyang, Amy Stahl, Greg Shea.

