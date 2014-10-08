© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Download Songs From 5 Of Baltimore's Rising Stars

Published October 8, 2014 at 1:19 PM CDT
George Cessna's "Calling Out The Law" is featured on today's episode of <em>World Cafe</em>'s <em>Sense Of Place</em>.

Baltimore has produced an impressive assortment of bands with national profiles, like Future Islands, Beach House and Wye Oak, to name a few. For World Cafe'sSense Of Place stop in Baltimore, however, we went a little deeper. Sam Sessa, host of local artist showcase The Baltimore Hit Parade on WTMD, plays us some of his favorites from a breadth of styles and genres. Hear songs from The Heard On Main Street, Super-City and others on today's show.

Arts & Culture