Download Songs From 5 Of Baltimore's Rising Stars

Baltimore has produced an impressive assortment of bands with national profiles, like Future Islands, Beach House and Wye Oak, to name a few. For World Cafe'sSense Of Place stop in Baltimore, however, we went a little deeper. Sam Sessa, host of local artist showcase The Baltimore Hit Parade on WTMD, plays us some of his favorites from a breadth of styles and genres. Hear songs from The Heard On Main Street, Super-City and others on today's show.

