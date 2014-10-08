Gregory Alan Isakov, 'Amsterdam'

There's a climactic passage, near the end of Gregory Alan Isakov's "Amsterdam," that's punctuated by a moment in a glorious piece of stop-motion animation by Laura Goldhamer. I won't spoil it with description, but I understand how it took her a month and a half to create it. Here are Isakov's words:

Churches and trains

They all look the same to me now

They shoot you someplace

While we ache to come home somehow

"Amsterdam" is from Isakov's album The Weathermanand, like many of his songs, is inspired by his travels — to the Netherlands in this case. You can hear more of Isakov's plaintive voice and guitar playing during a recent visit to NPR with Weekend Edition Sunday host Rachel Martin.

