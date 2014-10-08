Highlights From The Detroit Jazz Festival

In the late 1960s, saxophonist Wayne Shorter wrote a number of large ensemble works for his employer at the time, trumpeter Miles Davis. They were never recorded, and eventually forgotten. Decades later, Shorter, now considered one of jazz's greatest composers, dug up the music and handed it over to trumpeter Wallace Roney (a protege of Miles Davis) to breathe new life into the charts. Roney presents that suite of music — or what he could before rain showers interceded — on this webcast of Jazz Night In America, live at the 2014 Detroit Jazz Festival.

Over Labor Day weekend, the Detroit Jazz Festival annually presents a free, three-day outdoor event regularly attended by some of the biggest names in the music. Detroit native Regina Carter was among the guests this year, and leads off the webcast with music from her newest recording, Southern Comfort.

