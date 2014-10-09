Jim Oblon On Mountain Stage

Jim Oblon performs on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. Oblon is one of the few young guitarists whose name merits mention alongside that of legendary picker Roy Buchanan. His furious playing has made him a sensation among Music City insiders, who flock to his regular gigs in Nashville.

A musician's musician, Oblon is hardly limited to guitar; in fact, he has a standing job as a drummer and vocalist in Paul Simon's band, and he made significant contributions to Simon's latest album, So Beautiful Or So What.

Jim Oblon appears here with Pete Abbott on drums, bassist Paul Ossola, and longtime Bob Dylan sideman Bucky Baxter on pedal-steel guitar.

SET LIST

"Sweet Dreams"

"C.C. Rider"

"With You On My Mind"

"Can't Be Satisfied"

