KCRW Presents: Ty Segall

Shortly after making Los Angeles his home, Ty Segall has just released perhaps his best album yet. His seventh solo record, Manipulator, came out of the gates fast and furious, much like so many of the album's songs. With shred-intensive tracks like "Feel" and the title song, Manipulator takes no prisoners. For his KCRW debut, Segall enlisted the help of fellow guitar slayer Mikal Cronin to form a dynamic one-two punch.

SET LIST

"Manipulator"

Watch Ty Segall's entireMorning Becomes Eclecticsession at KCRW.com.

