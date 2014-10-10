Benny Green On Piano Jazz

Hard bop pianist Benny Green was mentored by Walter Bishop Jr. and has appeared on more than 100 recordings, with artists such as Betty Carter, Milt Jackson and Diana Krall. In 1993, Oscar Peterson chose Green to receive the Glen Gould International Protégé Prize in Music.

Green joined host Marian McPartland for an episode of Piano Jazz in 2003, demonstrating his swinging style and musical sensitivity on tunes such as "What Are You Doing With The Rest Of Your Life?" and "You Make Me Feel So Young."

Originally broadcast in 2003.

Set List

"You Make Me Feel So Young" (Mack, Josef)

"The Rest Of Your Life" (Bergman, Bergman, Legrand)

"Gone With The Wind" (Magidson, Rubel)

"Delicate Balance" (McPartland)

"Body And Soul" (Green, Heyman)

"Just You, Just Me" (Greer, Klages)

"Some Other Spring" (Herzog, Kitchings)

"Billie's Bounce" (Parker, Mann, Harris, Rider)

