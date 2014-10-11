© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Raquel Sofia: Tiny Desk Concert

By Felix Contreras
Published October 11, 2014 at 7:03 AM CDT

Singer Raquel Sofia has spent most of her career 20 feet from stardom as a backup singer for Juanes and Shakira. But these days, she's got her own new album and tour, leading a small band of gifted musicians. Sofia's songs are about matters of the heart — and, as you'll hear in her performance here, it's hard to believe that feeling bad can sound this good. Her music doesn't wallow; instead, it makes me want to celebrate and experience the joy and pain along with her.

I hope you find a place in Raquel Sofia's music for yourself. Her voice, her songwriting and her performances more than met the expectations I had after hearing her EPs, so I don't doubt that you'll become a fan, too.

Set List

  • "No Me Importas"

  • "Agridulce"

  • "Te Amo Idiota"

  • "Hombre Como Tú"

    • Credits

    Producers: Felix Contreras, Maggie Starbard; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Videographers: Colin Marshall, Maggie Starbard; Production Assistant: Susan Hale Thomas; photo by Colin Marshall/NPR

    Felix Contreras
    Felix Contreras is co-creator and host ofAlt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
