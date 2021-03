Americana singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle is back with a new album, Single Mothers, on a new label, Vagrant Records.

Justin is the son of the artist Steve Earle, but lived with his mother, Carol Ann Hunter, from the age of 2 onward. We'll talk about Single Mothers, about his struggles with sobriety, and about why he keeps himself so busy. Be sure to check out the video of Justin performing in our studio.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.