Doyle Lawson On Mountain Stage

Doyle Lawson and his band Quicksilver appear on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the road in Bristol, Tenn. One of bluegrass music's most respected mandolin players since the early 1960s, Lawson worked alongside fellow heavyweights Jimmy Martin and J.D. Crowe before spending nearly a decade with the pioneering progressive bluegrass band The Country Gentlemen.

When Lawson formed Quicksilver in 1980, he incorporated traditional gospel quartet singing with his fiery bluegrass style, making it one of the first bands to revisit the practice of performing around a single microphone — a technique that would fall back into favor among roots musicians in many genres. It's won the IBMA Vocal Group Of The Year honor seven times, and maintained a standard of excellence through many lineup changes and more than 40 albums.

Long known as a springboard for some of bluegrass music's best rising talent, the current Quicksilver lineup includes Josh Swift on dobro, Jason Barie on fiddle, banjo player Joe Dean, guitarist Dustin Pyrtle and bassist Eli Johnston.

SET LIST

"Love On Arrival"

"Careless Love"

"One Small Miracle"

"Get On Board, Little Children"

"I Sailed Back"

"Climbing Upward"

"Fiddlin' Will"

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.