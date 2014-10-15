Elisa Ambrogio, 'Superstitious'

Elisa Ambrogio, lead singer of the art-rock heavyweight Magik Markers, usually isn't one to get too sentimental. But her upcoming solo album, The Immoralist, includes some heart-wrenching songs, including its arresting opening track, "Superstitious."

Perhaps to temper all the #FEELS that "Superstitious" is bound to trigger, Ambrogio and director Naomi Yang (of Galaxie 500) filmed a wacky video to accompany the song. Instead of complementing the lo-fi love with poignant imagery, Ambrogio gets intimate with a vacuum tube, eats and spits out some flowers, falls into a swimming pool and generally makes funny faces at the camera.

If the video doesn't match the mood of the song, it at least puts Ambrogio front and center where she belongs. After 10 years of sharing spotlights with Magik Markers and Six Organs Of Admittance, the close-up is long overdue.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.