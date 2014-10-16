Dale Jett & Hello Stranger On Mountain Stage

Dale Jett & Hello Stranger kick off a special Mountain Stage performance in Bristol, Tenn., the historic border town on the Tennessee/Virginia line where The Carter Family, Jimmie Rodgers and many others made their first recordings in 1927.

The son of Janette Carter — and the grandson of A.P. and Sara Carter — Jett has spent his musical life preserving the music of the Bristol Sessions. He begins his set with the haunting A.P. Carter song "Rye Cove," which tells the story of a deadly Virginia tornado outbreak in 1929. Oscar Harris plays mandolin and autoharp and sings backing vocals alongside bassist and singer Teresa Jett.

SET LIST

"Rye Cove"

"When I Go"

"Blind Marie"

"Will You Miss Me When I'm Gone"

