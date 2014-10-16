© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Dale Jett & Hello Stranger On Mountain Stage

Published October 16, 2014 at 1:19 PM CDT
Dale Jett.
Dale Jett & Hello Stranger kick off a special Mountain Stage performance in Bristol, Tenn., the historic border town on the Tennessee/Virginia line where The Carter Family, Jimmie Rodgers and many others made their first recordings in 1927.

The son of Janette Carter — and the grandson of A.P. and Sara Carter — Jett has spent his musical life preserving the music of the Bristol Sessions. He begins his set with the haunting A.P. Carter song "Rye Cove," which tells the story of a deadly Virginia tornado outbreak in 1929. Oscar Harris plays mandolin and autoharp and sings backing vocals alongside bassist and singer Teresa Jett.

SET LIST

  • "Rye Cove"

  • "When I Go"

  • "Blind Marie"

  • "Will You Miss Me When I'm Gone"

