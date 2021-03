Scottish-born with roots in Italy, Paolo Nutini is still finding his audience in the U.S., but he's already a frequent chart-topper in Europe. The soul singer's third full-length record, Caustic Love, is the fastest-selling album in the U.K. this year, and with good reason. Nutini recently performed some of its songs during his return to KCRW's Morning Becomes Eclectic.

SET LIST

"Let Me Down Easy"

Copyright 2021 KCRW. To see more, visit .