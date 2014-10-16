NPR Music Presents: Elle Varner, B.J. The Chicago Kid, Lia Ices And Cayetana

Join NPR Music live on Oct. 22 at 8:30 p.m. ET for an NPR Music Presents showcase during the annual CMJ Music Marathon.

Please note times are subject to change. Our live video webcast will feature:

• Elle Varner (11 p.m. ET)

The Grammy- and BET Award-nominated R&B artist, who as the daughter of two songwriters grew up in the music industry, will take the stage to perform tracks from her forthcoming sophomore album,4 Letter Word.

• Lia Ices (10:05 p.m. ET)

The singer-songwriter captured a wide audience in 2012 when an episode of HBO's Girls featured a track from her second album.NPR Music presented Ices' latest record — her most eclectic work yet — as a First Listen last month and is now bringing her to the stage to perform it live.

• B.J. The Chicago Kid (9:15 p.m. ET)

After singing backup for Mary Mary and Kanye West, writing for Shirley Caesar and trading tracks with Kendrick Lamar, the soul singer released his first studio album in 2012. In an interview this spring,rapper Freddie Gibbs told NPR Music's Microphone Check, "[B.J.] definitely has one of the best voices in the game, period."

• Cayetana (8:30 p.m. ET)

The all-female punk trio has been stirring up Philadelphia's music scene this year. Now, just one month after releasing its debut album, Nervous Like Me, the group visits New York to perform for NPR Music fans everywhere.

