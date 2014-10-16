To Miles, From Wayne

In the late 1960s, when trumpeter Miles Davis was leading his famous second quintet, saxophonist Wayne Shorter wrote a series of new works featuring Davis with orchestra. When the quintet broke up, Shorter put the scores away.

Now, trumpeter Wallace Roney — a protégé of Miles Davis — has received the scores and prepared them for a performance at the 2014 Detroit Jazz Festival. Jazz Night In America presents the very first recording of "Universe" and other rare Wayne Shorter works performed by the Wallace Roney Orchestra, featuring Victor Gould (piano), Buster Williams (bass), Lenny White (drums) and members of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

Set List

All compositions by Wayne Shorter, reorchestrated by Wallace Roney.

"Universe"

"Twin Dragon"

"Legend"

Personnel

Wallace Roney, trumpet; Bob Belden, conductor; Andrea Brachfeld, flute; David Buck, flute; Donell Snyder, clarinets; Marcus Schoon, bass clarinet/bassoon; Kurt Bacher, reeds; Andrew Bishop, alto saxophone; Mike Lee: tenor saxophone; Jeannette Bittar, oboe/English horn; Walter White, trumpet; Bill Lucas, trumpet; Rob Smith, trumpet; Mike Spangler, trumpet; Bryan Kennedy, French horn; Mark Abbott, French horn Steve Turre, trombone; Aaron Johnson, trombone; John Rutherford, trombone; Victor Gould, piano/electric piano; Buster Williams, bass; Lenny White, drums.

Credits

Timothy Powell/Metro Mobile Recording, recording engineer. Marshaun Robinson, recording assistant. Duke Markos, remix engineer.

