Cassandra Wilson On Piano Jazz

In this 1999 episode of Piano Jazz, recorded live at the Museum of Television and Radio in New York City, host Marian McPartland welcomes in vocalist Cassandra Wilson for an hour of jazz standards.

Wilson is known for the enormous range of emotion in her performances. She delights with an array of tunes, joining McPartland and bassist Peter Washington for "Surrey With The Fringe On Top" and "Old Devil Moon."

Originally recorded in 1999.

Set List

"Old Devil Moon" (Harburg, Lane)

"Moon Song" (Coslow, Johnston)

"Blue Skies" (Berlin)

"Autumn Nocturne" (Gannon)

"I'm Old Fashioned" (Kern, Mercer)

"Surrey With The Fringe On Top" (Rodgers, Hammerstein)

"I've Grown Accustomed To Your Face" (Lerner, Loewe)

